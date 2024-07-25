We are collectively becoming more insulin-resistant. The good news is that there is something we can do about it. Glucose monitoring, once mainly used by those with diabetes, is becoming increasingly important for many (if not all) of us. This post, which includes a 4-minute video on how to check blood sugar at home with an inexpensive meter, is for anyone who wants to protect their cognitive, mental, and physical health.

Recently, I discussed the role of insulin resistance in brain-related conditions, especially cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s dementia. I also discussed how we can protect our brains by regulating blood sugar.

In this newsletter, I share:

how-to video on checking blood sugar at home

how to make meaning of the results

causes of insulin-resistance

consequences of insulin-resistance

benefits of monitoring blood sugar

First, to remind you what insulin resistance is:

Insulin Resistance (Damaged Carbohydrate Metabolism)

Cells have become less sensitive to insulin

Glucose isn’t moving into cells

High blood glucose levels

High insulin levels

Fat burning turned off (it is possible, however, to be thin and have insulin resistance)

Fat and cholesterol production increase

High blood sugar feeds cancer cells

Sets the stage for cancer throughout the body

Feeds candida and mold, which can cause high pyrroles and copper-zinc imbalances and can worsen methylation

Raises the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Raises of risk of Alzheimer’s - “type 3 diabetes”

Causes of Insulin Resistance