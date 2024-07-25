Checking Blood Sugar For the Brain
How-To Video, Making Meaning of the Results & Causes of Insulin Resistance
We are collectively becoming more insulin-resistant. The good news is that there is something we can do about it. Glucose monitoring, once mainly used by those with diabetes, is becoming increasingly important for many (if not all) of us. This post, which includes a 4-minute video on how to check blood sugar at home with an inexpensive meter, is for anyone who wants to protect their cognitive, mental, and physical health.
Recently, I discussed the role of insulin resistance in brain-related conditions, especially cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s dementia. I also discussed how we can protect our brains by regulating blood sugar.
In this newsletter, I share:
how-to video on checking blood sugar at home
how to make meaning of the results
causes of insulin-resistance
consequences of insulin-resistance
benefits of monitoring blood sugar
First, to remind you what insulin resistance is:
Insulin Resistance (Damaged Carbohydrate Metabolism)
Cells have become less sensitive to insulin
Glucose isn’t moving into cells
High blood glucose levels
High insulin levels
Fat burning turned off (it is possible, however, to be thin and have insulin resistance)
Fat and cholesterol production increase
High blood sugar feeds cancer cells
Sets the stage for cancer throughout the body
Feeds candida and mold, which can cause high pyrroles and copper-zinc imbalances and can worsen methylation
Raises the risk of developing type 2 diabetes
Raises of risk of Alzheimer’s - “type 3 diabetes”
Causes of Insulin Resistance
