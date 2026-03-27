Children, Teens & Technology: Research & Resources for Parents

In light of the recent lawsuit against Meta and YouTube/Google, I want to share an overview of some of the research into the impacts of screen media on the development and mental health of children and teens. But more, I want to provide support and resources for parents.

In this episode, I discuss:

The recent and expected deluge of lawsuits against social media platforms

Research into: Infants and toddlers and screen time Online learning in schools Amount of time online in teens pre and post COVID Chatbots and generative AI Children’s exposure to pornography

EMF, which has a greater impact on children than adults

Support and resources for parents (see below)

The importance of aligning with children and teens around shared goals

Referenced Resources

Assessing and Lowering EMF Exposure

EMF and the Brain

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Until next time,

Courtney

To learn more about my discovery calls, non-patient consultations, treatment or to inquire about mentoring, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.