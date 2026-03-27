Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Children, Teens & Technology: Research & Resources for Parents

Courtney Snyder MD's avatar
Courtney Snyder MD
Mar 27, 2026

In light of the recent lawsuit against Meta and YouTube/Google, I want to share an overview of some of the research into the impacts of screen media on the development and mental health of children and teens. But more, I want to provide support and resources for parents.

In this episode, I discuss:

  • The recent and expected deluge of lawsuits against social media platforms

  • Research into:

    • Infants and toddlers and screen time

    • Online learning in schools

    • Amount of time online in teens pre and post COVID

    • Chatbots and generative AI

    • Children’s exposure to pornography

  • EMF, which has a greater impact on children than adults

  • Support and resources for parents (see below)

  • The importance of aligning with children and teens around shared goals

Referenced Resources

Assessing and Lowering EMF Exposure

EMF and the Brain

Share

As always, I welcome your thoughts and questions. I learn a lot from your comments.

Leave a comment

Until next time,

Courtney

To learn more about my discovery calls, non-patient consultations, treatment or to inquire about mentoring, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtney Snyder, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture