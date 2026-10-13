Common Root Causes of Brain Symptoms

Over the years, a number of practitioners have reached out, sometimes with specific questions, but more often to ask how they can learn more about root cause psychiatry. The amount of information can feel overwhelming:

One condition, such as depression, can be caused by different roots.

One root, such as copper overload, can cause a range of symptoms, including anxiety, hyperactivity, inattention, depression, and insomnia.

One root, such as mold toxicity, can contribute to other roots, in fact, to almost all of them.

A seemingly psychological root such as attachment disruption, trauma, or chronic stress, can lead to limbic and autonomic nervous system dysfunction, but also drive inflammation and high pyrroles.

Most people will have more than one root at play.

After thinking about what would have been a helpful starting place for me, I put together one page of what I see as the most common roots, each with a few of its more prominent symptoms and traits. Simply a place to start.

Though this was written for practitioners, anyone is welcome to download it.

Get the free checklist

You’ll notice the checklist asks for your email, even though you already receive this newsletter. That’s because I’m creating a separate email list just for practitioners, so I can send resources meant for clinical work without filling everyone’s inbox. This includes an upcoming free 4-week course for practitioners (described below). If you’re not a practitioner but interested in a potential course for individuals and families, you can share your interest here.

Coming soon for practitioners

On Monday, October 26, I’m starting a free 4-week pilot course for practitioners and those in training. We’ll go deeper into recognizing these roots and how they’re evaluated. You’ll find the invitation right after you download the checklist, but I’ll also share more here next week.

Until next time,

Courtney



Courtney Snyder MD is a holistic, functional, and environmental psychiatrist for children and adults. Find her at courtneysnydermd.com and on the Holistic Psychiatry Podcast on all major platforms.

Medical Disclaimer

This newsletter/episode is for educational purposes only and is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your own physician for any medical issues you may be having.