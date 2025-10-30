Compulsive Caregiving - A Common But Less Obvious Attachment Pattern

In this episode, I explore compulsive caregiving from an attachment perspective. This is a more subtle form of insecure attachment that nonetheless affects one’s ability to thrive and enjoy healthy relationships. Related terms include over-functioning, codependency, and Nice Guy / Good Girl Syndrome.

This is the fourth of a four-part series on how our experiences with caregivers in the first three years of life can impact our emotional regulation, beliefs about ourselves, and adult relationships.

Here I discuss:

How early attachment experiences shape compulsive caregiving and the “parentified child” dynamic

How over-functioning, people-pleasing, and codependency share a common root in early life and are an attempt to manage attachment anxiety

How physiologic differences, especially of those who are highly sensitive (HSP/Highly Sensitive Person), may make them more vulnerable

The similarities to other addictive and compulsive behaviors

Where this attachment style would fall if placed on the attachment spectrum

The beliefs, emotional states, behaviors, and communication styles that can be present when someone struggles with compulsive caregiving.

The physical and psychological toll of the often-present chronic stress and emotional repression

Tools and interventions that can help one move towards healing and thriving

Specific resources that support awareness and recovery, including The Drama of the Gifted Child, Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents, and Codependent No More

As always, I welcome any comments and questions, as these help guide the information that I share.

Leave a comment

Until next time,

Courtney

To learn more about non-patient consultations, treatment, and monthly mentorship groups, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Links to related content:

Compulsive Caregiving, Over-functioning, Codependency & Nice Guy/Good Girl Syndrome

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.