1

Compulsive Caregiving - A Common But Less Obvious Attachment Pattern

When Attachment Anxiety Presents as Over-functioning, Codependency, Nice Guy Syndrome/Nice Girl Syndrome Fall on the Attachment Spectrum
Courtney Snyder MD
Oct 30, 2025
In this episode, I explore compulsive caregiving from an attachment perspective. This is a more subtle form of insecure attachment that nonetheless affects one’s ability to thrive and enjoy healthy relationships. Related terms include over-functioning, codependency, and Nice Guy / Good Girl Syndrome.

This is the fourth of a four-part series on how our experiences with caregivers in the first three years of life can impact our emotional regulation, beliefs about ourselves, and adult relationships.

Here I discuss:

  • How early attachment experiences shape compulsive caregiving and the “parentified child” dynamic

  • How over-functioning, people-pleasing, and codependency share a common root in early life and are an attempt to manage attachment anxiety

  • How physiologic differences, especially of those who are highly sensitive (HSP/Highly Sensitive Person), may make them more vulnerable

  • The similarities to other addictive and compulsive behaviors

  • Where this attachment style would fall if placed on the attachment spectrum

  • The beliefs, emotional states, behaviors, and communication styles that can be present when someone struggles with compulsive caregiving.

  • The physical and psychological toll of the often-present chronic stress and emotional repression

  • Tools and interventions that can help one move towards healing and thriving

  • Specific resources that support awareness and recovery, including The Drama of the Gifted Child, Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents, and Codependent No More

As always, I welcome any comments and questions, as these help guide the information that I share.

Until next time,

Courtney

To learn more about non-patient consultations, treatment, and monthly mentorship groups, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Links to related content:

Compulsive Caregiving, Over-functioning, Codependency & Nice Guy/Good Girl Syndrome

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

