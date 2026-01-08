Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
Jan 8

From my research, it is uncommon to find copper overload, and conversely, it is far more common to have copper deficiency. I am surprised by your findings and will study further. Thank you.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Courtney Snyder MD and others
Alicia's avatar
Alicia
Jan 10

Can high copper be high from toxic copper while body deficient in healthy copper?

What about low ceruloplasmin causing high free copper? How does one improve ceruloplasmin? I thought good copper needed to keep up ceruloplasmin?!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Courtney Snyder MD
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtney Snyder, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture