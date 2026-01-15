Copper Overload: Common in ADHD, Postpartum Depression, Panic & Tantrums

Summary

In this episode, I discuss copper overload, a common yet often overlooked contributor to various mental health issues, including postpartum depression and ADHD.

The referenced data comes from the Walsh Research Institute, which studied nutrient levels in 30,0000 people with brain related symptoms, and found a small handful of nutrient imbalances repeated showing up. Copper overload was the one of those imbalances.

I explain the relationship between copper and zinc, and how elevated copper can impact neurotransmitter functioning. I also address the symptoms of high copper, potential causes for its elevation, methods for assessing copper levels, and treatment strategies to manage copper overload effectively

Copper overload is prevalent in mental health conditions.

High copper levels are linked to postpartum depression.

Copper affects neurotransmitter functioning, specifically dopamine and norepinephrine

Zinc is essential for regulating copper levels.

Symptoms of high copper include anxiety, insomnia, depression and rage.

Dietary sources of copper include shellfish and chocolate.

Oxidative stress can elevate copper levels.

Copper and estrogen have a significant relationship.

Assessment of copper involves specific lab tests.

Treatment includes nutrient protocols and reducing exposure.

00:00 Understanding Copper Overload

10:36 Identifying Symptoms and Conditions Related to Copper

21:10 Assessing and Treating Copper Overload

