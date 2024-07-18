The brain changes in Alzhiemer’s can begin twenty years before the onset of symptoms. The contributing factors, however, are likely present before the structural changes in the brain. Fortunatly, there are many ways we can impact those contributing factors and prevent dementia.

Shared Roots

Most brain related conditions, such as depression, anxiety, autism, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and schizphrenia share similar roots. While there are distinctions and each has “biotypes,” they all appear to involve some combination of oxidative stress, nutrient imbalances, inflammation, gut microbial imbalances, and an abnormal stress response. These factors can be impacted by our genes, experiences, exposures, and our lifestyle.

These are the same factors that contribute to neurodegeneration, in this case dementia.

Brain Symptoms - A Sign of Oxidative Stress

The presence of brain symptoms at any age suggest high oxidative stress. This is when our body’s antioxidants have become overwhelmed, depleted and are unable to adequately manage free radicals. This can cause DNA and cellular damage, inflammation, and can interfere with communication between nerve cells.

I think of brain symptoms as an alarm telling us there’s a problem that needs to be addressed. If we can listen, identify the problem(s), we not only address current symptoms, we also protect our brain into the future.

Usually, the more severe the mental health condition, the more severe the oxidative stress. Those with autism, schizophrenia, or a severe forms of bipolar disorder, OCD or depression, can have especially high oxidative stress.

Aging & Oxidative Stress

Aging involves oxidative stress. As we age, among many other changes, we become more depleted in certain antioxidants, including zinc. Add to that, the already high oxidative stress associated with brain symptoms, and as these studies show, there is an increased risk of dementia.