Recent news of another school district being offered large sums of money by a cell phone company to put cell towers on school property is prompting me to reshare a podcast I recorded three years ago about electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS).

Those who have EHS, knowingly or unknowingly, are having adverse health effects while using or being in the vicinity of devices that are emanating EMF or electromagnetic fields.

This is not a new understanding. EHS was first seen in military personnel in the 1940s. Since then, there's been a great deal of research not only into EHS but also into the collective health impacts of EMF.

In Europe, 5 to 10 percent of the population is believed to have electromagnetic hypersensitivity. It is estimated that in the U. S., 3 percent of the population is highly sensitive, and up to 35 percent are moderately sensitive. Those percentages are expected to rise with the increasing use of wireless technology.

In this podcast, I address: