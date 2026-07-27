Highly Sensitive & Purpose-Driven? Survey
Asking for 5 minutes of your time
Are you a highly sensitive person who is purpose-driven but find it challenging to harness your gifts? If that’s you, I’d love to hear from you.
Your responses to this 5 minute survey are for my own research purposes - to help me better understand what gets in the way and what might help. Your responses will not be published or shared.
Thank you,
Courtney
Courtney Snyder MD is a Holistic and Functional Child and Adult Psychiatrist who offers non-patient consultations to individuals and practitioners nationally and internationally in addition to her treatment practice serving FL, IN, KY, OH. Her educational content, shared through her website, Substack Newsletter, the Holistic Psychiatry Podcast and her YouTube Channel reaches readers and listeners in over 160 countries.