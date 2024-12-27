“Quiet Confidence” - Acrylic & Wood - Courtney Snyder

I hope you are all enjoying this holiday season and are looking forward to 2025.

On January 11th, I will begin to offer a monthly mentoring group for 8-10 practitioners. We will discuss clinical cases and how to evaluate and address root causes of brain symptoms. This will also be a space for professional and peer support.

Details:

Available to those able to prescribe (though psychiatric medications will not be the focus) - MD’s, DO’s, ND’s, NP’s and PA’s. Psychiatry does not have to be the focus of your practice.

Monthly meetings (via Zoom) - starting Saturday, January 11th at 11 am EST

90 minutes (roughly)

The discussion will focus on: Specific cases brought by participants Details of testing and treatment interventions Challenges that come up in clinical practice: Intake and treatment process Time management Communicating boundaries Professional satisfaction, self-care, and avoiding burnout

$130 per session (invoiced one week in advance of each meeting)

It is understood that participants may not be able to attend each meeting. Each session will be invoiced separately. These meetings will not be recorded.

If you are interested in participating, please respond to this email (or email support@courtneysnydermd.com).

If you know someone who may be interested, please consider sharing.

Happy New Year,

Courtney

