How Different Psychiatric Conditions in a Family Can Be Related
How High Copper, Undermethylation, Pyrrole Disorder/MCAS, CAPs or a Shared Environmental Exposure Can Present in a Family
In this newsletter I use voiceover to discuss the below pedigree charts.
Pedigree Review:
Below are examples of pedigrees to illustrate how genetic vulnerabilities could present in various family members differently. The dark shape is the patient that tested for the imbalance and the striped shapes are the ones that I suspect may share the genetic vulnerability.
The titles are linked to deeper information on these “root causes.”