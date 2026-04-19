How Nutrients Impact Neurotransmitters & Walsh Data

It is increasingly understood that our brain health is dependent on our having healthy nutrient levels. But how do nutrients actually impact our neurotransmitters.

We might assume that certain nutrient levels would cause certain symptoms or conditions. Instead, what we find are biotypes - one condition is often associated with a small handful of imbalances. For example, the biotypes of depression from the Walsh Research Institute, included undermethylation, overmethylation, pyrrole disorder, copper overload and metal toxicity. And reversely, one nutrient imbalance can contribute to a range of brain symptoms. Copper overload, for example, can be a factor in ADHD for one person, but for another contribute to panic or insomnia and still another rage or tantrums. There are some conditions, however, that have a very strong associations with specific nutrient imbalances. In this newsletter, I will address:

5 Ways Nutrients Impact Neurotransmitter Functioning

Psychiatric Conditions That Can Almost Predict a Specific Nutrient Imbalance

The data comes from the Walsh Research Institute.

Nutrient Imbalances Can Be Due to Too Much or Too Little

I use the term nutrient imbalances, because it’s not just about deficiencies of certain nutrients. Specific nutrient overloads can impact brain health as well. This biochemical diversity means we don’t all have the same needs when it comes to diet and supplementation. Some of us, for example, can benefit from folate, but for others with excess folate, supplementation could worsen depression and anxiety. Those with copper overload can similarly have worsening of symptoms with copper supplementation, while others will have a need for copper.

What Causes Nutrient Imbalances

While it might seem that this is all about our intake of nutrients, we can come by these imbalances genetically. We can also acquire deficiencies and even overloads through high oxidative stress. This is when our body (including our brain) is dealing with too many insults, resulting in a depletion of our inherent antioxidants leaving us vulnerable to DNA and thus cell damage, inflammation and their consequences). Copper zinc imbalances and elevated pyrroles, which results in relatively low zinc and B6, are signs of oxidative stress.

Often an imbalance appears to have multiple causes. For example a woman with high copper causing high anxiety, could have a family history of high copper conditions (post partum depression, ADHD, angry outbursts) and thus have a likely genetic vulnerability. She may also, be taking a multivitamin with copper, eating a lot of chocolate (high in copper) dealing with high oxidative stress and not the least, be on an oral contraceptive (added estrogen can make copper go up).

5 Ways Nutrients Can Impact Neurotransmitter Functioning

Nutrients often function as co-factors, helping certain enzymes do their job. Specific nutrients are needed:

For production of neurotransmitters. Vitamin B6, for example is needed to make serotonin, dopamine and GABA. B6 can be low in pyrrole disorder and thus contribute to a range of symptoms. To convert one neurotransmitter to another. Copper is needed to turn dopamine into norepinephrine (think adrenaline). If we are high in copper, we could have relatively low dopamine and high adrenaline states, which is what is seen in ADHD. To support enzymes involved in the breakdown of neurotransmitters. For example MAOA is an enzyme that needs Vitamin B2 to do its job breaking down serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine. If these aren’t broken down, there could be problems with activation and anxiety. To help receptors do their job. Receptors are what neurotransmitters bind to, resulting in a impulse being sent down the nerve cell. Zinc and magnesium help regulate the NMDA receptor. If not well regulated, there can be high activity, which can look like thoughts getting stuck - ruminations, obsessions in OCD, cravings in addiction, and even delusions in psychosis. Regulate the expression of genes for serotonin reuptake receptors. Folate causes an increase in the expression of these genes (and thus production of these receptors). This results in more serotonin being picked up and less available between nerve cells. This could be a problem for someone who already has low serotonin symptoms. SAMe, on the other hand, does the opposite and it can function like an SSRI.

Why One Diagnosis Isn’t Always Associated With One Imbalance

More often multiple factors appear to be aligning. It is not uncommon, for example, to have candida or mold causing high pyrroles causing low zinc, leading to high copper, and as an aside also be undermethylated.

One “root cause” can contribute to a range of conditions and symptoms. Some people with high copper are diagnosed with depression or anxiety and others with ADHD. Some people who are undermethylated have OCD, others depression and still other schizophrenia. Very often, people will be have multiple diagnoses fitting with an imbalance. “Comorbidities” in psychiatry are the norm, rather than the exception.

Despite all of this, there are certain nutrient imbalances that occur so commonly in certain psychiatric conditions that they can almost be predicted .

Data From Walsh Research Institute

Simply knowing someone has a mental health condition makes it more likely that they will have a methylation imbalance - more often undermethylation.

The Walsh Research Institute has looked at the methylation status of 30,000 over 40 year and found that 70% of those with mental illness exhibit a methylation imbalance (undermethylation and overmethylation). This is relative to the general population, in which 30% had a methylation imbalance.

Other Data From the Walsh Research Institute:

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Evaluation & Labs Are Still Important

None of these are 100%. And, again, there is rarely one contributing factor, so a comprehensive evaluation and lab testing are still important. Even if I am fairly confident that someone is low in zinc, I don’t recommend starting zinc without checking zinc and copper levels. Starting zinc too rapidly can mobilize high copper and worsen symptoms. If copper is low, zinc can cause a further decrease.

Also, there are occasions when it can be difficult to address an imbalance, without addressing another contributing issue first. For example, I see some patients who are unable to tolerate treatment of undermethylation until they begin treatment for candida or mold.

There is always so much more data to share, when it comes to the Walsh Research Institute. I look forward to discussing biotypes of depression, ADHD and schizophrenia

in a future episode.

As always, I welcome your comments and questions.

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Until next time,

Courtney

To learn more about my discovery calls, non-patient consultations, and treatment practice, visit:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.