How Our First 3 Years Impact Our Emotional Regulation

Lately, I've been thinking about the increasing use of the term “dysregulated.” This is an effective term that expresses having difficulty accessing calm in the body and brain after a stressful situation. When we think about nervous system regulation, we often overlook the fact that its foundations are largely built in the first years of life. Though we don’t “remember” this time, it continues to influence us as adults.

The good news is that, even if our early experiences weren't ideal, we can still move toward greater attachment security, and thus better emotional regulation, positive beliefs about ourselves and others, and healthier ways of relating.

In this episode, I discuss:

What attachment is and why the first three years are so foundational

How our nervous system develops through our early attachment experiences, specifically, Right and left brain differentiation Limbic system Autonomic nervous system, which includes the vagus nerve (that puts us into rest, digest and connect)

The main attachment styles and how they shape our beliefs, emotions, and behaviors

The influence of early stress, high cortisol life-long regulation

Why culture's "left brain dominance" can leave us disconnected from empathy, embodiment, and nuance

Practical ways we can start to nurture secure attachment and grow more self-compassion, even later in life

For me, this is not about blaming parents but about understanding the impacts of arguably the most important time in our lives. This is also a reminder that it is never too late for us to learn to become responsive caregivers to ourselves.

If you have a specific situation, concern or question that you would like me to react to in a future newsletter/episode, please email that to support@courtneysnydermd.com.

Until next time,

Courtney

