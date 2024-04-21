Share this postHolistic PsychiatryHow Genetic Variants Can Affect the Brain & Cause SymptomsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHow Genetic Variants Can Affect the Brain & Cause SymptomsBrain Related Genes, the Proteins They Code For & How These Can Cause Symptoms Such As Depression, Anxiety, Brain Fog, Fatigue, Anger, Hyperactivity & PsychosisCourtney Snyder MDApr 21, 2024∙ Paid12Share this postHolistic PsychiatryHow Genetic Variants Can Affect the Brain & Cause SymptomsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore65ShareBridges - Cut paper & InkThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext