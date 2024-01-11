Cut paper and Ink. Courtney Snyder

In this last newsletter I talked about the many physical and brain related symptoms that can occur when our head is not on straight. Lack of alignment or instability in our neck can be due to a previous injury, joint hyper-mobility (high flexibility) or chronic strain on the upper cervical spine from looking down (common with cell phones and laptop computers). Toxicity, inflammation and stress can also be at play.

In this 10 minute video, I briefly sharing my experience with upper cervical instability and show exercises and strategies that I use to support my posture. Not mentioned in the video - when I drive, I sit on a towel to help raise my hips above my knees and use a folded towel to support my lower back (both put me into better alignment). Most people won’t necessarily need to do what I do. Still, my hope is to highlight this often overlooked part of our physiology and further illustrate the role of posture in mental health.