When EMF Meets Our Innate Electricity (the Basics)
And, Why Given the Health Impacts Is Wireless Technology Fairly Unregulated
Electromagnetic Fields or EMF impacts our body and brain in a number of ways. Though some of us are more sensitive, we are all susceptible to the impacts depending on the amount and duration of our exposure.
In the below 11 minute audio I give a simple introduction to:
the innate electricity in our bodies
the EMF spectrum
why given the extensive research on the health impact, is EMF (related to wireless technology, including cell phones, largely unregulated.