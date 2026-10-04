Is Perfectionism Holding Back Healing from Complex Illness

If you’ve been working very hard to heal and still feel stuck, I made this episode for you. I also made it for practitioners who wonder whether they’re overwhelming some patients with too much information, too many protocols, and too many steps. I share my own story of perfectionism during my illness, who tends to be vulnerable to this pattern, how it affects the whole family, and the tools that help the body and mind feel safe enough to heal.



Chapters

01:56 My experience with perfectionism

04:28 Who is vulnerable?

06:46 The risks and benefits of research

10:51 The impacts on family, spouses, partners, and children

13:27 Practitioners can be perfectionistic too

14:57 Healing requires safety

17:24 What helps?

20:41 Advice for the practitioner

21:53 My own turning point

24:57 Resources

Full Transcript

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Until next time,

Courtney

Courtney Snyder MD

Dr. Courtney Snyder MD is a holistic and functional child and adult psychiatrist and host of the Holistic Psychiatry Podcast and can be found at courtneysnydermd.com



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Medical Disclaimer

This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your own physician for any medical issues you may be having.