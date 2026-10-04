Is Perfectionism Holding Back Healing from Complex Illness

If you’ve been working very hard to heal and still feel stuck, I made this episode for you. I also made it for practitioners who wonder whether they’re overwhelming some patients with too much information, too many protocols, and too many steps. I share my own story of perfectionism during my illness, who tends to be vulnerable to this pattern, how it affects the whole family, and the tools that help the body and mind feel safe enough to heal.
Chapters
01:56 My experience with perfectionism
04:28 Who is vulnerable?
06:46 The risks and benefits of research
10:51 The impacts on family, spouses, partners, and children
13:27 Practitioners can be perfectionistic too
14:57 Healing requires safety
17:24 What helps?
20:41 Advice for the practitioner
21:53 My own turning point
24:57 Resources
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Until next time,
Courtney
Courtney Snyder MD
Dr. Courtney Snyder MD is a holistic and functional child and adult psychiatrist and host of the Holistic Psychiatry Podcast and can be found at courtneysnydermd.com
Resources mentioned:
High Sensitivity Through 3 Lenses: The Highly Sensitive Person, Pyrrole Disorder & RCCX Theory
Complex Illness, Brain Symptoms & Paths to Healing with Neil Nathan, MD
Medical Disclaimer
This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your own physician for any medical issues you may be having.