Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry

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Is Perfectionism Holding Back Healing from Complex Illness

​Complex Chronic Illness, High Sensitivity, Undermethylation, Safety, Limbic System Retraining & the Vagus Nerve
Courtney Snyder, MD's avatar
Courtney Snyder, MD

If you’ve been working very hard to heal and still feel stuck, I made this episode for you. I also made it for practitioners who wonder whether they’re overwhelming some patients with too much information, too many protocols, and too many steps. I share my own story of perfectionism during my illness, who tends to be vulnerable to this pattern, how it affects the whole family, and the tools that help the body and mind feel safe enough to heal.

Chapters

  • 01:56 My experience with perfectionism

  • 04:28 Who is vulnerable?

  • 06:46 The risks and benefits of research

  • 10:51 The impacts on family, spouses, partners, and children

  • 13:27 Practitioners can be perfectionistic too

  • 14:57 Healing requires safety

  • 17:24 What helps?

  • 20:41 Advice for the practitioner

  • 21:53 My own turning point

  • 24:57 Resources

Full Transcript

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Until next time,
Courtney
Courtney Snyder MD

Dr. Courtney Snyder MD is a holistic and functional child and adult psychiatrist and host of the Holistic Psychiatry Podcast and can be found at courtneysnydermd.com

Resources mentioned:

Medical Disclaimer

This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your own physician for any medical issues you may be having.

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