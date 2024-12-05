Ten years ago, I had the great fortune to doing the practitioner training with the Walsh Research Institute. Four years later, I completed a second training, as Dr. Walsh had made further discoveries. Then, in 2021, I was honored to serve as faculty in an advanced training course, discussing the intersections between nutrient imbalances and mold toxicity, mast cell activation, and electromagnetic hypersensitivity.

It was in 2016, however, that I had the pleasure of sitting down with Dr. Walsh and learning about his fascinating story and how he made his discoveries in nutrient-based psychiatry.

Lunch with Dr. Walsh, His Story, Discoveries & the Future of Nutrient-Based Psychiatry

I first met Dr. Walsh in the fall of 2014 at his second physician training course here in the US. At the time, I was uncertain how useful nutrients would be in my psychiatric practice. What I learned seemed too good to be true. Upon returning home, I gradually began evaluating and treating specific nutrient imbalances in adults and children with depression, ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, autism, schizophrenia, and other conditions. To my repeated surprise, most patients - children and adults alike improved… significantly - some dramatically, including those whose symptoms had failed to respond to other treatments.

My interest grew. I wanted to learn more about Dr. Walsh’s story, his discoveries, and his thoughts on the future of psychiatry. I also wanted to express my gratitude. Aside from the impact on my career, Dr. Walsh’s work has been pivotal in my healing and my daughter’s. Lastly, I wanted to understand how those of us trained (now around 150 in the US and 500 internationally) might raise the visibility of his work so more doctors could learn and more people could benefit. This article is my attempt to do that. Dr. Walsh generously met me over lunch in Naperville, Illinois, near his office.