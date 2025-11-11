Mold Toxicity: A Common Cause of Brain Symptoms

In this episode, I discuss:

Mold related illness, with a focus on mold toxicity and mold colonization

The wide range of brain symptoms (and other symptoms associated with mold toxicity

How we can become exposed to toxic mold even when we don’t see mold growth

Why not everyone with the same exposure doesn’t become toxic

How mold toxicity is diagnosed

How we can test our environment for mold

The four core aspects of treatment: removing exposure, using binders to eliminate toxins, addressing fungal colonization if present, and adjusting diet to avoid feeding mold and candida, which often is present in those with mold toxicity

The importance of addressing mast cell activation, limbic system retraining and vagal nerve interventions for those who are highly sensitive to treatment interventions

Practical steps such as air purification, humidity control

In the next episode, I will be reviewing research exploring the connection between mold and brain related conditions — and address the question, “Does mold enter the brain, in those who are not obviously immunocompromised?”

Rarely does mold toxicity occur in isolation. It will often contribute to other root causes, such as mast cell activation, electromagnetic hypersensitivity, multiple chemical sensitivity, increased pyrroles, worsening of copper zinc imbalances, decreased methylation, and an increased risk of other microbial activations or autoimmunity.

As always, I welcome any comments and questions, as these help guide the information that I share.

Leave a comment

Until next time,

Courtney

To learn more about non-patient consultations, treatment, and monthly mentorship groups, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.