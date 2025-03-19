“Lifesavers” -Paper, acrylic on 12 x 12” canvas (holes added digitally).

This Thursday marks the beginning of Spring - a metaphor for a threshold or change in our lives. To mark this time for myself and those interested, I’m starting an open virtual discussion group.

Every other Sunday evening, starting March 30th.

8 pm EST

Each discussion will run about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Participants are welcome to engage in the discussion or listen quietly.

Each discussion's seed will be an inspiration (very short written text, quote, song, or video) by teachers, writers, songwriters, or artists who encourage healthy inner dialogue and listening to one’s “inner teacher.” Examples include John O’Donohue, Parker Palmer, Tosha Silver, Leonard Cohen, Rumi, and Mary Oliver. This seed, along with a couple of questions, will be shared a couple of days in advance of the meeting to provide an opportunity to already think about the topic. It will also be shared at the start of the discussion.

Within these discussions, we will inevitably talk about: how our inner work impacts our outer work - our jobs, relationships, parenting, and leisure how we find purpose and meaning how we navigate practical challenges in our daily lives how we mitigate stress in these modern times



As author and educator Parker Palmer, said:

“Doing inner work together is a vital counterpoint to doing it alone.”

In discussion, we activate different neural pathways. Our mirror neurons are activated as we listen and see others finding their answers.

Fee: $35 per meeting

Each group will start with a reminder of the group’s “aspirations” - not to “interrupt, advise, rescue, or set straight” other participants (Parker Palmer) and a reminder of confidentiality.

While this will not be a religious discussion, it is not in opposition to any religion. Participants will bring up examples from their personal experiences as it serves the discussion.



First Topic

Spring - a Metaphor for the “Thresholds” of Change in Our Lives

“Like spring secretly at work within the heart of winter, below the surface of our lives, huge changes are in fermentation. We never suspect a thing. Then, when the grip of some long-enduring winter mentality begins to loosen, we find ourselves vulnerable to a flourish of possibility, and we are suddenly negotiating the challenge of a threshold.” - John O’Donohue

Subsequent topics will emerge from the discussion of the prior meeting.

Examples of topics from a similar discussion group that I previously led a few years ago:

"How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives." - Annie Dillard

The Perils of Advice - Honoring the Souls of Others

Embracing Uncertainty vs Clinging to Outcomes

“Our lives are frittered away by detail....Simplify. Simplify” (Henry Thoreau)

Radical Acceptance and “the curious paradox, that when I accept myself just as I am, I start to change” (Carl Rogers)

Conscious Computing and Reclaiming Our Self-Respect in a Digital Age

Re-envisioning Our Difficult Relationships

“The intuitive mind is a sacred gift, and the rational mind is a faithful servant.”

This discussion group is for education and support and not psychotherapy.

Though I am a physician and holistic psychiatrist, my role in this group is as a teacher and facilitator.

If you are interested in participating, please let us know by emailing:

mailto:support@courtneysnydermd.com

Courtney

Share