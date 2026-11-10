OCD affects about 1 in 100 people in the US, and around 60% don't respond to the usual treatments. While treatment largely focuses on serotonin, research increasingly points to the role of the NMDA receptor.

In this article and podcast episode, I discuss why thoughts can get "stuck," and how methylation, specific nutrients, candida, mold, and hormones may be involved. I also discuss PANS and PANDAS, autoimmune-related forms of OCD that usually begin suddenly in childhood.

This is one of my more popular newsletters and podcast episodes, and since many of you are new here, I'm resharing it. You can read or listen to the full episode on my website:

"OCD: Considering Deeper Root Causes & Paths to Healing"

As always, this is for education, not a treatment recommendation. Please consult your own physician.

If you'd like to learn more about consultations, my practice, or resources for practitioners, you can find details at CourtneySnyderMD.com.

Until next time,

Courtney

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