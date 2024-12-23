The newsletter was previously shared with paid subscribers in May 2024.

In previous newsletters, I’ve discussed the more common underlying factors that can drive brain-related symptoms. These factors, or “roots,” each have their constellation of symptoms and traits.

Because children’s brains and bodies are still developing and because they don’t have the same degree of hormonal influences, some of their symptoms and associated psychiatric diagnoses will differ from adults with the same imbalances. As you’ll see, inattention and hyperactivity and the diagnosis of ADHD can be the manifestation of a number of these root causes.

Though I’ll discuss these common imbalances separately, more than one can be present. Below are the most common imbalances I see in my work. Teenagers’ symptoms tend to resemble those of adults.

Each of these topics is linked to a more in-depth description if needed.

Undermethylation - Can look like any of these: “Oppositional defiant” - When I hear this unfortunate label, I think of anxiety in a less obvious form. I also think of undermethylation because it is usually driving this. Highly competitive and strong-willed Autism spectrum Nail biting, skin picking, or other obsessive-compulsive or addictive tendencies Perfectionism, all-or-none thinking, often justice-focused Phobias Possible inattention, hyperactivity and ADHD diagnosis High Copper Tantrums, rage, emotional meltdowns Inattention, hyperactivity, often diagnosed with ADHD Anxiety Sleep disturbance For girls, these symptoms may start to appear at the onset of puberty when estrogen levels begin to rise

High Pyrroles - These don’t necessarily occur together: Shy, uncomfortable in new situations or with groups Low-stress tolerance - easily overwhelmed, low tolerance for change in routine Tantrums, emotional meltdowns Sensory issues - bothered by tags in clothes, loud noises Reading disorder may be present Inattention, hyperactivity Anxiety May have skin, gastrointestinal issues, and/or joint pain, frequent infections Clumsy

Mast Cell Activation Out of the blue, behavioral changes Often have skin and/or GI issues Usually have mold toxicity (or other biotoxin) and/or have hypermobility

Candida Carb craving, which can be severe Inattention, hyperactivity, often diagnosed with ADHD Constipation Drunken laughter - inappropriately silly Irritability Obsessive-compulsive symptoms Tics

Mold Toxicity Inattention, hyperactivity, often diagnosed with ADHD Anxiety obsessive-compulsive symptoms Tics Ear infections, asthma May have a growth delay May be diagnosed with PANS (Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome ) or PANDAS (Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcus) May have mast cell symptoms, pyrrole symptoms

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Inattention, hyperactivity, often diagnosed with ADHD Speech delay Memory problems May have ringing in the ears

Overmethylation Hyperactivity Excessive talking May have had worsening symptoms on ADHD meds or antidepressants



Food sensitivities can be present and result in a range of symptoms; however, one or more imbalances are also usually present and underlying the food sensitivities.

Assessment

As with adults, I use symptoms and traits in combination with lab testing to evaluate for these imbalances.

As with adults, imbalances can usually be predicted before testing. Methylation and copper and zinc imbalances can be tested in children starting at age four. Testing for candida and mold can be done at any age. I look closely at symptoms and triggers for mast cell activation and electromagnetic hypersensitivity and do not perform lab testing.

Treatment

The treatment of methylation imbalances, copper overload, and pyrrole disorder involves a protocol of several nutrients, depending on the imbalances present. Supplements (nutrients) can be put in liquids or small amounts of food for children who cannot swallow pills. Another option is to compound them into a liquid suspension.

As with adults, candida is treated with dietary changes and antifungal treatment. Mold toxicity involves binders to remove mold toxins. Most children do not need antifungals for mold colonization, but some do. For mast cell activation, several supplements can help lower high immune reactivity.

Dietary changes can be easier for young children than for teens. Some children, especially those with candida (who need to avoid sugar), may need to bring their own “treats” to school or other activities.

Response

Because children don’t tend to have as much toxicity, microbial colonization, and hormonal impacts, their treatment is usually more straightforward. As Dr. Walsh has long said, and many of us would agree, tantrums in young boys are one of the easiest symptoms we treat. They almost always have high copper and/or pyrroles—imbalances that are not difficult to address using nutrient protocols.

Treating children can be especially satisfying because it has the potential to change the course of their lives. I’m endlessly grateful to the specialists who helped me help my daughter when she was young.

