Stop Chasing "Anti-Aging." Lower Oxidative Stress Instead

In this short episode, I discuss the relationship between aging and “oxidative stress.” Oxidative stress is what accelerates aging, promotes chronic illness, including brain related conditions, and depletes our energy, focus and quality of life.

Our left brain would like to control our bodies and the natural order, while our right brain would have us paying more attention to our embodied short existence on this planet. Instead of focusing on “anti-aging,” we could consider ways to lower oxidative stress (in a relaxed way).

Here, I comment on:

The double bind of aging in these times

What oxidative stress is

Signs and health conditions associated with oxidative stress

Why we differ in our vulnerability to oxidative stress

Causes of oxidative stress

General ways to address oxidative stress (more on this in future episodes)

The importance of lowering oxidative stress in a relaxed way (so as to not have undo stress increasing oxidative stress!)

I look forward to sharing more details on limiting exposures, and supporting our antioxidant and detoxifications systems in future episodes.

Share

As always, I welcome your thoughts and questions. I learn a lot from your comments.

Leave a comment

Until next time,

Courtney

To learn more about my discovery calls, non-patient consultations, treatment or to inquire about mentoring, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Referenced Resources:

Understanding the Impact of Toxins on the Brain and Brain Development

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.