In the last post, I discussed how, with the help of the pineal gland and melatonin, our internal clock syncs with the earth's rhythms. But what if it’s not syncing?

Insomnia is when we have trouble falling or staying asleep or experiencing nonrestorative sleep. This can result in daytime sleepiness, dosing off, fatigue, irritability, inattention, physical consequences, and even shortened longevity. In this post, I’ll address insomnia's surprising and not-so-surprising causes. As with most brain symptoms, there is usually an alignment of factors. I’ll start with the most common ones.

Environment

Light - in the last post, I describe how light on the retina signals the pineal gland to decrease melatonin production. Even very small amounts of light can do this. Pitch black is the ideal, even if that means sleeping with a sleeping mask. Blue light from computers, phones, and TV screens can also lower melatonin in the evening, which is why some use blue light-blocking glasses. Another approach would be to avoid screens the hour before bed and keep the lighting low. Temperature - As our body prepares for sleep, our core body temperature starts to drop. Matching this with the temperature in the room can help us achieve deeper sleep. 60-67 degrees F is recommended. Electromagnetic Fields include radio frequencies coming off of wireless devices and other forms of EMF coming from electrical wiring in a home. Because of the increasing use of wireless devices, this is an increasingly common cause of insomnia. (See list of sources of radio frequencies). Lowering exposure to EMF during sleep by creating a sleep sanctuary can bring relief to many and likely benefit everyone. Sound - anything that can wake us up or even shift us out of deep sleep is problematic. Some people benefit from earplugs. White noise helps others, including those with ringing in their ears. Some find it distracting.

Routine