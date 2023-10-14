How we go about our healing journey,….that’s art too. When I was sick, art sustained me. I began collecting scraps of paper that caught my eye. I had no intention and no experience with “art.” Soon putting the pieces of paper together gave me a place to put my limbic system,……that otherwise had my thoughts landing on things to be afraid of, including my body with it’s growing list of strange symptoms.

As I got sicker (from mold and EMF) I went into survival mode. I put the art aside. My limbic system had “more important things” for me to do, like spending hours online with stress inducing research (and high EMF). I was hunting for answers - not just going down rabbit holes, but digging endless interconnected tunnels. I was in search of that elusive endpoint…the one where I’m fixed, restored…completely and,…of course,… forever. As my left brain created more stress (and yes, found some helpful answers), my right brain knew, as Albert Einstein said, “Information is not knowledge.” My right brain knew that I couldn’t heal as long as my left brain was running the show. Einstein also said: