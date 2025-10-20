I am happy to share a recent conversation I had with Dr. William Walsh about his new book, “The Essence of Bipolar Disorder,” where he lays out his discovery into the cause of Bipolar Disorder, a condition with fluctuating high and low mood states that has baffled researchers and psychiatrists.

Dr. Walsh, the president of the non-profit Walsh Research Institute, is an internationally recognized expert in the field of nutritional medicine.

Dr. Walsh’s work in nutrient-based psychiatry began while collaborating with the renowned Carl C. Pfeiffer, MD, PhD (a pioneer in the field of nutritional psychiatry) to develop individualized nutrient protocols, originally focusing on violent and criminal behavior before expanding to ADHD, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, autism and schizophrenia. Dr. Walsh went on to study more than 30,000 patients with mental disorders, acquiring an unparalleled database of more than 3 million chemical assays during his clinical and research work. From this database, Dr. Walsh discovered the biotypes of depression, ADHD and Schizophrenia.

Dr. Walsh has conducted chemical analysis of more than 25 serial killers. He has assisted medical examiners, Scotland Yard, and the FBI. He has designed nutritional programs for Olympic and professional athletes.

In this episode, we discuss:

Bipolar Disorder, how it differs from other psychiatric conditions and why it has been so challenging for psychiatric researchers to understand.

The strong inheritance of Bipolar Disorder (despite a single gene never having been identified).

Dr. Walsh’s journey uncovering the cause of Bipolar Disorder, which started with studying the related neuroscience research, followed by a review of the emerging genetic research, specifically, the GWAS (Gene-Wide Association Study), which identified many genes related to bipolar disorder, to a focus on the ion channel genes, DNA repair genes and finally Bipolar Disorder as a “channelopathy.”

The alignment of genetic vulnerabilities involving ion channel genes and DNA repair genes and oxidative assault.

How the weakness of DNA damage genes can contribute to other health issues, accelerate aging, and lower life expectancy.

How weak ion channel genes can also contribute to high oxidative stress.

Bipolar Disorder as a “channelopathy”, and the explanation for switching from euthymia (normal mood) to mania to depression and back to euthymia (from a neurotransmission standpoint)

How this information impacts treatment and prevention.

Related Content:

Wash Research Institute

Lunch with Dr. William Walsh - His Story, Discoveries & the Future of Nutrient-Based Psychiatry

Breakthrough Theory of Bipolar Disorder

As always, I welcome any comments and questions, as these help guide the information that I share.

Leave a comment

Until next time,

Courtney

To learn more about non-patient consultations, treatment, and monthly mentorship groups, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.