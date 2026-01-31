Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
The Physiologic Roots of Panic - A Holistic Approach
0:00
-29:19

The Physiologic Roots of Panic - A Holistic Approach

What Conventional Psychiatry Isn't Thinking About Yet.
Courtney Snyder MD's avatar
Courtney Snyder MD
Jan 31, 2026

In this episode, I discuss panic attacks and underlying vulnerabilities that can increase the sensitivity of our alarm system.

  • What is a panic attack and what does it feel like?

  • What neurotransmitters are involved?

  • What is panic disorder?

  • What nutritional, genetic, and hormonal factors can be at play?

  • What types of inflammation and toxicity can lead to panic attacks?

  • How do the immune, limbic and autonomic nervous system contribute?

  • How does insecure attachment, trauma and stress interact with these other vulnerabilities?

Takeaways

  • Panic attacks occur when the brain’s alarm system is overly sensitive.

  • Physical symptoms of panic attacks can be debilitating and terrifying.

  • Underlying physiological factors contribute to vulnerability to panic attacks.

  • Neurotransmitters like norepinephrine and GABA play crucial roles in panic disorders.

  • Hormonal imbalances, especially in women, can increase the likelihood of panic attacks.

  • Mast cells are involved in the immune response and can trigger panic symptoms.

  • Biotoxins, such as mold toxins, can contribute to mast cell activation, limbic system dysfunction and autonomic nervous system dysfunction

  • Limbic system dysfunction can lead to heightened anxiety and panic.

  • The autonomic nervous system regulates our fight or flight response.

  • Emotional stressors and trauma can contribute to panic attacks, but appear to be aligning with other physiologic vulnerabilities

Chapters

00:00 Understanding Panic Attacks

03:07 Physiological Factors Behind Panic Attacks

06:00 Neurotransmitters, Nutrient Levels and Panic Disorder

08:52 The Role of Genetic Variants & Hormones in Panic Attacks

12:07 Inflammation and Panic Attacks

14:53 Mast Cells - The Bridge Between the Immune & Central Nervous Systems

18:06 Biotoxins and Their Impact on Panic

21:00 Limbic System Dysfunction and Panic

24:11 The Autonomic Nervous System’s Role

26:45 Emotional Stressors and Panic Attacks

Share

As always, I welcome any comments and questions. Your interests and what you care about helps guide the information I share. Also, its really nice for me to be in conversation and learning from you.

Leave a comment

Until next time,

Courtney

To learn more about my discovery calls, non-patient consultations, or mentoring, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtney Snyder, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture