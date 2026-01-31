The Physiologic Roots of Panic - A Holistic Approach

In this episode, I discuss panic attacks and underlying vulnerabilities that can increase the sensitivity of our alarm system.

What is a panic attack and what does it feel like?

What neurotransmitters are involved?

What is panic disorder?

What nutritional, genetic, and hormonal factors can be at play?

What types of inflammation and toxicity can lead to panic attacks?

How do the immune, limbic and autonomic nervous system contribute?

How does insecure attachment, trauma and stress interact with these other vulnerabilities?

Takeaways

Panic attacks occur when the brain’s alarm system is overly sensitive.

Physical symptoms of panic attacks can be debilitating and terrifying.

Underlying physiological factors contribute to vulnerability to panic attacks.

Neurotransmitters like norepinephrine and GABA play crucial roles in panic disorders.

Hormonal imbalances, especially in women, can increase the likelihood of panic attacks.

Mast cells are involved in the immune response and can trigger panic symptoms.

Biotoxins, such as mold toxins, can contribute to mast cell activation, limbic system dysfunction and autonomic nervous system dysfunction

Limbic system dysfunction can lead to heightened anxiety and panic.

The autonomic nervous system regulates our fight or flight response.

Emotional stressors and trauma can contribute to panic attacks, but appear to be aligning with other physiologic vulnerabilities

Chapters

00:00 Understanding Panic Attacks

03:07 Physiological Factors Behind Panic Attacks

06:00 Neurotransmitters, Nutrient Levels and Panic Disorder

08:52 The Role of Genetic Variants & Hormones in Panic Attacks

12:07 Inflammation and Panic Attacks

14:53 Mast Cells - The Bridge Between the Immune & Central Nervous Systems

18:06 Biotoxins and Their Impact on Panic

21:00 Limbic System Dysfunction and Panic

24:11 The Autonomic Nervous System’s Role

26:45 Emotional Stressors and Panic Attacks

As always, I welcome any comments and questions. Your interests and what you care about helps guide the information I share.

Until next time,

Courtney

