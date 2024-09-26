In this newsletter, I’ll lay out what generally is known about how someone can go from using a substance to having structural and chemical changes in the brain that result in an addiction.

Previously, I’ve discussed the critical role of nutrients in the synthesis and functioning of our neurotransmitters. In this post, I’ll also discuss how specific nutrient therapy can lower one’s vulnerability to addiction, decrease cravings, decrease withdrawal symptoms, and decrease oxidative stress, which can be both a cause and result of substance use disorders.

Vulnerability

Why might someone start to use drugs? Specific nutrient imbalances can cause high or low neurotransmitter functioning that can result in brain symptoms such as anxiety or depression. This, in combination with life stressors, lack of social support, and/or a desire for belonging, may all raise one’s vulnerability to use substances.

Someone with high pyroles, for example, who is struggling with social anxiety may be vulnerable to consuming alcohol as a way to feel more comfortable in social situations. Someone with undermethylation may have relatively low dopamine and serotonin activity, causing a lack of interest and motivation and social isolation. They may be more vulnerable to abusing stimulants.

We also know that those who are undermethylated tend to have more addictive tendencies and are more likely to have high activity at that NMDA receptor (a glutamate receptor), which can contribute to cravings. Low zinc and low magnesium could further increase activity at this receptor.

Not only can the nutrient deficiencies make it more likely that someone will use and become addicted, but they can also increase the likelihood of a problematic withdrawal when substances are stopped.

The Beginning of Addiction

The onset of addiction is not so different from a repeated toxic exposure, resulting in high oxidative stress and changes in the brain. Only, in this case, the ongoing exposure (to the drug) is being driven by those actual changes in the brain, specifically the reward pathways that drive cravings.

Drugs amplify what would otherwise be a normal feeling. The euphoria produced by certain drugs is still poorly understood. It was once thought to be due to dopamine; however, there is evidence that dopamine is more involved in motivating us to repeat the pleasurable activity than in making the activity pleasurable.

We are wired to increase the odds of doing pleasurable activities for survival. Evolutionarily, those activities would be eating, socializing, or having sex. The surge of dopamine helps us remember, “This is important to do. Do it again.”

The euphoria created by drugs can be intense, with much higher surges of dopamine (acting on neuronal pathways) than what would occur with natural forms of pleasure. Craving starts as a way to reexperience the feeling. For example, the next time the person sees that cue in their environment (associated with previous use), they are highly motivated to use the drug again.