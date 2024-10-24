In the last paid newsletter, I shared Howard Hughes' history and addressed the possible roots of his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). In this newsletter, I discuss what it might look like if Hughes lived in these times and was interested in treatment from a functional/holistic/root cause approach. To my knowledge, other than treatment for neurosyphilis and pain, Hughes did not receive treatment for his severe OCD symptoms.

In this fictional account shared through audio, I walk through the process from initial contact to non-patient phone consultation, evaluation, lab testing, and treatment.