It is increasingly understood that brain inflammation is at play in most psychiatric conditions, including panic attacks, depression, mood swings, ADHD, brain fog, chronic fatigue, PTSD, autism, cognitive issues, and dementia.

In this newsletter, I’ll discuss:

Reasons the immune system is overreacting

The role of mast cells and microglial cells

The risk of being too vigilant about triggers

List of triggers of brain inflammation

Ways to lower our reactivity to triggers

Why We Should Understand Brain Inflammation?

“Understanding brain inflammation can make the difference in the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves. It can make a difference between feeling shame or feeling we’re having any other symptom like an inflamed joint or a rash. It can make the difference between years of suffering and getting help or making needed lifestyle changes. This awareness can even make the difference between whether someone chooses to live or die. For physicians, therapists and other practitioners, it can impact how they interact with those who they are there to help.” From - Mast Cell Activation & Inflammation in Brain Disorders: How to Calm Things Down

Why is the Brain Inflamed?

Inflammation is a protective response to injury or infection. Our immune system is trying to take care of a problem. Collateral damage, however, can occur. In the brain, inflammation interferes with the communication between nerve cells and, over time, causes cell death.

While there are usually genetic vulnerabilities, something else is usually causing the immune system to be overfunctioning, such as:

Toxicity (chemical, metal, or from mold, yeast, or other microbes)

Unwelcome microbes (mold, candida overgrowth, Lyme and/or co-infections, viruses, and parasites)

Chronic stress, a history of trauma, or having a dysregulated stress response from inadequate or disrupted early attachment.

A combination of any of these.

Where the Immune & Central Nervous System Meet

Mast cells are immune cells—the first responders—that react quickly when the body perceives a threat. When they react, they release inflammatory mediators that communicate with other cells and tissues, sometimes causing seemingly unrelated symptoms throughout the body and brain.

Examples of physical symptoms include flushing, itching, hives, feeling cold or hot, nasal congestion, nosebleeds, blurred vision, bloodshot eyes, nausea, problems swallowing, diarrhea or constipation, bloating, abdominal pain, drops in blood pressure, fast heart rate, frequent urination, joint pain, headache, dizziness, unexplained weakness, numbness, and tingling….to name just a few.

Many of these symptoms can occur with brain symptoms, though their relationship often isn’t realized.

Brain Symptoms include - intense anxiety or panic attacks, depression, mood swings, agitation or anger, severe fatigue, insomnia, brain fog, and problems with memory.

Mast cells, however, aren’t in the brain. They communicate with microglial cells, which are immune cells in the brain. When mast cells are activated by a “trigger,” they can activate microglial cells and create brain inflammation. If we’ve experienced an insult, such as head trauma, toxic injury, or emotional trauma, microglial cells can become primed. Once primed, a subsequent insult can result in a more immediate and dramatic inflammatory response.

Thinking Beyond Emotional Stressors

When we have brain symptoms, we tend to first think of the stressors in our lives. We don’t think about the many other potential triggers—triggers we might otherwise avoid or limit, at least until we get to the underlying cause.