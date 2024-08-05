Usually the universe knows best.
As I was editing a podcast conversation on EMF (specifically Smart Meters) to share with you, a thought crossed my mind. “It’s been a very left brain few weeks of high blood sugar, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s and the Walsh nutrient protocols. Shouldn’t I be sharing a right brain topic?”
Despite this recognition, I persisted until the universe blocked my computer from uploading the intended video. To comply, I’m simply sharing a poem - from my right brain to yours.
RHYTHM
Rhythm I hear you calling
As you did right from the start
When I heard you in the womb
From my mother's beating heart
I didn't want to go out
And start this earthly life
'Til you steadied out my breathing
And took away the strife
I feel you on this blank page
You want these lines to ring
You're with me as I walk about
Saying why not dance and sing
The pendulum keeps swaying
The day replaces night
You promise the next season
That dark will soon be light
All the cycles of the month
And full moons of the year
The tides and I ebb and flow
With days of joy and days of fear
That you never miss a beat
Makes this life seem true
You bind me to existence
With your faithful ancient glue
Wishing you a week of gratitude and trust in the rhythm of your own life…. dark will soon be light.
Courtney
Next week, I look forward to sharing my podcast conversation with building biologist and EMF specialist, Eric Windheim, BA, BBEC, EMRS, RFSO on Smart Meters.
I love this poem! I’m glad technology failed, and you created this in its place.
A refreshing change to the sometimes overwhelming stimuli of the complex structures and pathways of the body-mind. X