Whirling Dervishes - paper, ink Courtney Snyder

Usually the universe knows best.

As I was editing a podcast conversation on EMF (specifically Smart Meters) to share with you, a thought crossed my mind. “It’s been a very left brain few weeks of high blood sugar, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s and the Walsh nutrient protocols. Shouldn’t I be sharing a right brain topic?”

Despite this recognition, I persisted until the universe blocked my computer from uploading the intended video. To comply, I’m simply sharing a poem - from my right brain to yours.

RHYTHM

Rhythm I hear you calling

As you did right from the start

When I heard you in the womb

From my mother's beating heart



I didn't want to go out

And start this earthly life

'Til you steadied out my breathing

And took away the strife



I feel you on this blank page

You want these lines to ring

You're with me as I walk about

Saying why not dance and sing



The pendulum keeps swaying

The day replaces night

You promise the next season

That dark will soon be light



All the cycles of the month

And full moons of the year

The tides and I ebb and flow

With days of joy and days of fear



That you never miss a beat

Makes this life seem true

You bind me to existence

With your faithful ancient glue

Wishing you a week of gratitude and trust in the rhythm of your own life…. dark will soon be light.

Courtney

Next week, I look forward to sharing my podcast conversation with building biologist and EMF specialist, Eric Windheim, BA, BBEC, EMRS, RFSO on Smart Meters.

