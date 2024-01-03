I’ve been fascinated with fonts lately. Digital collage of images of a font (mid-19th century, UK)

The Walsh Research Institute

In 18 years, Dr. William Walsh and the Walsh Research Institute evaluated and treated 30,000 patients. This resulted in 3 million chemistries - the world's largest database on nutrient levels in individuals with mental disorders. Within this were nutrient levels on more specific populations, ie. 3600 individuals with depression. Dr. Walsh has seen 6500 autistic children, more than anyone in the world. His database even includes 25 serial killers and mass murders. He’s assisted the FBI and Scotland Yard and has designed nutritional programs for Olympic and professional athletes.

Though there are more than one thousand nutrients important in the body, Dr. Walsh found that, as he says, "..only about six or seven ...seem to have a dramatic impact on mental health. I used to be bothered by the fact that the same chemical imbalances kept turning up in different conditions.... It turns out that each of these nutrient factors is directly involved in either the synthesis or the epigenetic regulation of a neurotransmitter in the brain. That was really good news. If we had to study over 200 possible chemical imbalances and correct whatever we found, designing treatments would be very difficult. Fortunately, we can focus on six or seven nutrients, and by balancing them, we can help most people with mental disorders."

Primary Nutrient Imbalances

Usually more than one are present.

Diagnosis

Evaluation with attention to specific symptoms and traits fitting with specific nutrient imbalances.

Labs (see recent post) including blood-work (plasma zinc, serum copper, ceruloplasmin) and a urine pyrole test.

Nutrient Protocol Walsh Research Institute

This is akin to an individualized multivitamin with a specific combination of nutrients to target someone’s biochemical/nutrient imbalances.

The doses of the nutrients are usually significantly higher than the RDA/Recommended Daily Allowance.

Doses are based on age, weight, and need based on lab results.

Compounding these nutrients (into 2-4 pills two times a day) is an alternative to buying and taking them separately.

For younger children and those with difficulties swallowing pills, most tablets can be crushed, capsules can be opened or the compound pharmacy can make a liquid suspension.

Response Times

Normalization of copper can take 2 months. We often see clear improvement at 3-4 weeks and full benefit by 3-4 months.

Pyrrole related symptoms start to improve in 1 week and are better in 4 weeks to 3 months.

Undermethylation related symptoms start to improve in one month (with SAMe) and then further improvement from 3-12 months.

Overmethylation related symptoms - no response or possible worsening of anxiety for 2 weeks, then gradual progress over 4-8 weeks.

Monitoring

This nutrient protocol is not recommended without appropriate laboratory monitoring to assure that particular nutrient levels have not become too high or too low and so that adjustments can be made.

Once the nutrient protocol is started, labs are typically repeated at 3-6 months, 12 months and then once a year.

Growth in children can impact the dosages.

The interplay with other root causes can impact dosage - e.g. If someone has mold toxicity, once treated, their pyroles may come down and their copper zinc imbalances may improve.

Duration

The Walsh Research Institute found that most who discontinued the protocols would have a return of symptoms. If there are other root causes at play that get addressed, it is possible that the need could be resolved. It does appear that for most, however, that there is a strong genetic component that the protocol helps to correct for. Continuing the protocol (with monitoring) can be both protective and promote overall well-being.

If you’ve had experience with a Walsh nutrient protocol and would like to share your experience, or if you have any questions, please comment below.

Until next time,

Courtney

