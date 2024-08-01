Who the Hell am I?

(Written in 2016. I was 48)

There was a time when I thought that to help someone at a crossroads in their life, I had to give them a detailed map, program their GPS, or tell them exactly where to go—which way to turn.



Then there was a time I tried to hold back, bite my lip, and tell myself it was none of my business, but if they asked me, I'd jump right in with my sage advice.



There was a time I didn't say a thing but was annoyed when they made a sh*ty decision. Of course, I'd never admit I was annoyed. It was just that they were so clearly making a mistake. I didn't want to see them hurt, and I didn't want to hear about it when..."