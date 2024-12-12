Cut paper on canvas (Courtney Snyder)

In 2016, while I was away from psychiatry, I wrote a blog called “Days With the Divine”. It was actually my second blog and involved a new approach to writing and life. My intention was to get up early each morning, spontaneously write a thought, round it to completion, and toss it into the universe. Because time was limited, I aimed never to overthink or let self-doubt stand in the way of what might be useful to another person.

Below are two back-to-back posts that I hope may be useful to you.