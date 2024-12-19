In a recent newsletter, I discussed the impact of toxins, including heavy metals and chemicals, on the brain and brain development. Toxins and “oxidative stress” are also at play in most chronic health conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune conditions, cancer, and chronic fatigue. In the last newsletter, I discussed ways to lower our exposure to toxins.

In this newsletter, I want to give you information to help you identify what is in your tap water so that you can choose the proper water filtration. If you’d like to dive deeper into this topic, I highly recommend the online course How to Thrive in a Toxic World & Prevent Disease by Dr. Anne Marie Fine and Dr. Lyn Patrick, two of the leading experts in environmental exposures and environmental medicine.