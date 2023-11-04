1× 0:00 -14:22

Mold toxicity is a surprisingly common and important player when it comes to brain-related symptoms. You won’t find it mentioned in psychiatric research, but those of us who treat mold toxicity will tell you that it is a very common cause of brain fog, fatigue, depression, anxiety, mood swings, OCD, panic, and psychosis.

It’s not the only cause, but it tends to cause and interact with other causes. It is often the root of the roots.

“Seemingly 25% of people are unable to make antibodies to mold toxins. Add to that the 50%* of buildings that have water damage, and you have a lot of people who are unknowingly becoming toxic while spending time in affected homes, schools, workplaces, cars, dorms, and nurseries.” (from my 2019 blog post)

*We (mold literate doctors) now realize it’s closer to 75% of buildings having water damage. Even that may be conservative. Many inspectors will say closer to 100%.

Mold toxins impact the brain in many ways and often dramatically. Because it is so common and because we usually see significant improvements in symptoms with treatment, I recommend testing in most (not all) of the people I treat.

Results from a RealTime Urine Mold Toxin Panel.

Now onto the…

10 Ways Mold Toxins Can Cause Brain Symptoms:

Though I’m listing these 10 issues separately, I hope it’s evident that many of them are interconnected.

You may we wondering if mold toxins and mold get into the brain. Emerging research suggests they can.

