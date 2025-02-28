Holistic Psychiatry
Strengthening the Right Brain in Left Brain Times

The "left hemisphere" isn't bad; it's just not an effective place from which to make important decisions.
Courtney Snyder MD
Feb 28, 2025
Transcript

May Peace Be Upon Us” - Paper and acrylic on 36 x 48" canvas - Courtney Snyder

We are living in a world that feels increasingly “left-brained.” Though both hemispheres are constantly working together, they have distinct values, traits, and ways of operating the world. In this podcast episode, I discuss:

  • The different attributes of the left and right hemisphere

  • How can we recognize which hemisphere is taking the lead in a given moment

  • The advantages of letting the right brain take the lead

  • How we strengthen our right hemisphere with the help of neuroplasticity (and specific (enjoyable) activities).

  • The added benefits of doing this in community.

Related to this topic, I look forward to sharing information soon on an upcoming discussion group called “Strengthening the Right Brain in Left Brain Times.”

In the meantime, as always, I welcome discussion right here. Please feel free to comment and to help me get the value of the right brain out into the world.

Until next time,

Courtney

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter and podcast episode is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
