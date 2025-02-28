“ May Peace Be Upon Us ” - Paper and acrylic on 36 x 48" canvas - Courtney Snyder

We are living in a world that feels increasingly “left-brained.” Though both hemispheres are constantly working together, they have distinct values, traits, and ways of operating the world. In this podcast episode, I discuss:

The different attributes of the left and right hemisphere

How can we recognize which hemisphere is taking the lead in a given moment

The advantages of letting the right brain take the lead

How we strengthen our right hemisphere with the help of neuroplasticity (and specific (enjoyable) activities).

The added benefits of doing this in community.

Related to this topic, I look forward to sharing information soon on an upcoming discussion group called “Strengthening the Right Brain in Left Brain Times.”

In the meantime, as always, I welcome discussion right here. Please feel free to comment and to help me get the value of the right brain out into the world.

Leave a comment

Share

Until next time,

Courtney

P.S. To learn more about non-patient consultations, treatment, and monthly mentorship groups, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter and podcast episode is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.