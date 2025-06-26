Difference Between Functional, Holistic & Conventional Psychiatry

Kayaking one morning near my house.

I hope you’re enjoying a lovely summer. In recent months, I’ve been taking time away from writing and teaching to help my parents (who are in their late 80's, while continuing my practice, consultations, and mentoring. I find myself learning over and over again that I can’t do everything I want. I have great empathy for those of you caring for family members, tending to your health (and perhaps theirs), working, and still trying to make room for your passion. A big part of my passion is sharing information with you here.

To date, I’ve talked about the details of my work and how I approach mental health. Today, I thought I’d take a step back and comment on the broader picture of psychiatry in its evolving forms.

In this episode, I discuss:

The education of psychologists versus psychiatrists and child psychiatrists

The decrease in psychiatrists who provide psychotherapy

The difference between Conventional/Allopathic Medicine and Functional Medicine

The difference between Conventional, Functional, Holistic, and Integrative Psychiatry.

The meaning of Nutritional Psychiatry & Environmental Psychiatry

Lastly, I explain why I prefer the warmer and rounder term, Holistic Psychiatry, and what that means to me.

Leave a comment

With Gratitude For Your Ongoing Interest,

Courtney

P.S. To learn more about non-patient consultations, treatment, and monthly mentorship groups, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com