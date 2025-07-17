Thinking Holistically About Symptoms.....in a World That Compartmentalizes

Lately, I've been thinking about how detrimental the medical field's compartmentalization of our body systems is to understanding what's really going on.

Today's episode is for anyone who has seen multiple specialists for various symptoms and still feels unwell, and for anyone interested in connecting the dots between seemingly unrelated health concerns.

In this episode, I discuss:

A letter from someone with wide-ranging symptoms who has seen multiple specialists without answers or seeming movement towards healing.

Why the traditional medical system has become compartmentalized into over 130 specialties, and how this model affects diagnosis and treatment

How psychiatry and neurology have diverged, despite both addressing the brain and nervous system

The limitations of the term mental illness and why I prefer to talk about brain symptoms

A comprehensive look at symptoms often considered psychiatric-including emotional, cognitive, behavioral, and sensory ones-and how these may reflect broader systemic issues

How neurotransmitters work, factors that can influence too much and too little neurotransmitter activity, and why biochemical imbalances often underlie both psychiatric and neurological symptoms

My hope for the future of healthcare.

If you have a specific situation or concern you would like me to address in a future newsletter/episode, you are welcome to send it to support@courtneysnydermd.com.

