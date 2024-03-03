The Gift of Airplane Mode
One Minute Video Showing the Impact of Airplane Mode on Lowering EMF Exposure
Because I’ve lost my voice momentarily, instead of my normal list of 10 (with audio), I’m sharing a short video. Next week, I look forward to sharing a newsletter (with audio) on Brain Inflammation - The Common Denominator in Psychiatric Conditions - Key Players and Key Concepts
Electromagnetically Hypersensitivity
As some of you know, I’m electromagnetically hypersensitive (EHS) - fortunately, not as much as I used to be. As with many others with EHS, if you enter my house, even if I’m on the other side of the house, I will know if your phone is on. I will get a tingling sensation, slight tightening of the muscles of my neck, feel mildly irritable without reason and start to crave carbs. Despite my residual sensitivity to radio-frequencies or RF (the type of EMF that comes off of cell phones and wireless technology), I will still go out and can be around higher RF. I do, however, keep my exposure low where I spend most of my time - in my home and office.
EMF - A “Toxicant”
As with chemical toxins, bio-toxins such as mold toxins, and heavy metals, we can all benefit from lowering our exposure to problematic forms of EMF. There is a wide range of practical and beneficial steps to lowering exposure, and thus optimizing our health, especially our mental health. As EMF continues to increase around us, this knowledge becomes increasingly important. The key is to see the information as an opportunity, as opposed to, “just one more thing to be afraid of.” Though I’ll likely share more on this topic over time, for this newsletter, I’ll keep it very simple.
I am curious about your interest in learning more about EMF, the different types, how they can impact the nervous system, the factors that make us more susceptible and how we can lower our exposure.
This was helpful to see the difference on a meter, thank you. I am very interested in more posts from you on the effects of EMFs and what we can do to mitigate.
Courtney, thank you for continuing to educate on these topics that most people would never know or understand. My daughter Lisa has encouraged me to turn on air plane mode when I sleep to protect me from this. I appreciate both of you for helping us protect ourselves!
You are a a blessing to all who come into your circle!
Mary Ann Kendall