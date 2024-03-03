“Plane Mobile” - cut paper,,ink on paper

Electromagnetically Hypersensitivity

As some of you know, I’m electromagnetically hypersensitive (EHS) - fortunately, not as much as I used to be. As with many others with EHS, if you enter my house, even if I’m on the other side of the house, I will know if your phone is on. I will get a tingling sensation, slight tightening of the muscles of my neck, feel mildly irritable without reason and start to crave carbs. Despite my residual sensitivity to radio-frequencies or RF (the type of EMF that comes off of cell phones and wireless technology), I will still go out and can be around higher RF. I do, however, keep my exposure low where I spend most of my time - in my home and office.

EMF - A “Toxicant”

As with chemical toxins, bio-toxins such as mold toxins, and heavy metals, we can all benefit from lowering our exposure to problematic forms of EMF. There is a wide range of practical and beneficial steps to lowering exposure, and thus optimizing our health, especially our mental health. As EMF continues to increase around us, this knowledge becomes increasingly important. The key is to see the information as an opportunity, as opposed to, “just one more thing to be afraid of.” Though I’ll likely share more on this topic over time, for this newsletter, I’ll keep it very simple.

I am curious about your interest in learning more about EMF, the different types, how they can impact the nervous system, the factors that make us more susceptible and how we can lower our exposure.

