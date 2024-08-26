Skin conditions are common in those with brain-related conditions. Most of what you’ll find about this relationship, however, is the suggestion that one is causing the other. It is believed, for example, that the stress of having a skin condition can cause depression and anxiety, which makes sense…..or that the stress of the mental health condition is causing an increase in stress hormones or inflammation that then leads to skin symptoms. This also makes good sense.

In this post, I’ll argue that skin and brain symptoms have shared common roots - one in particular.

I’ll address:

the many ways zinc (important in brain health) impacts the skin

skin symptoms associated with specific “roots” of brain symptoms, including: low zinc and high pyrroles high copper mast cell activation candida and mold methylation imbalances Electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) Bartonella

how traits such as flushing, early graying, or a pale complexion can suggest vulnerabilities to the brain symptoms (Obviously, not everyone with these traits has brain symptoms, but for those who do, these traits can point to likely underlying contributing factors)

how certain acne treatments can worsen mental health conditions

the importance of understanding shared root causes

The Zinc Link

The Walsh Research Institute found zinc relatively low in about 90% of those with brain symptoms. I’ve recently shared the many impacts of zinc on the brain. But how does zinc impact the skin?

Zinc is involved in:

Promoting the growth of new skin cells

Forming and repairing the layers of our skin, and thus…

Wound healing and scar formation

Reducing inflammation by modulating the immune response in the layers of our skin. Part of this involves…..

Helping stabilize mast cells and regulating the production of inflammatory mediators

Modulating the antioxidant response

Making collagen, the main protein in our skin

Regulating keratin production , the main protein in our hair and nails

Regulating oil production - too much oil could contribute to acne, and too little could cause dry skin

Producing melanin , which gives our skin (and hair) its color

Maintaining hair growth through its role at the hair follicle

As you can see, low zinc can be a factor in:

poor wound healing

loss of elasticity, stretch marks, and even wrinkles

a range of inflammatory conditions - itching, rashes, hives, psoriasis, acne

fungal infections of the skin

Loss of skin color - Vitiligo is a condition that results from a loss of melanocytes and defective melanin synthesis. It is considered autoimmune. (Zinc deficiency can play a role in autoimmunity as well!)

loss of hair color as in the case of premature graying

the severity of alopecia areata (spot baldness)

brittle nails and hair

Even something as common as dandruff may be related to zinc. Adults with seborrheic dermatitis (dandruff) were found to have lower zinc levels. The major culprit of dandruff is a fungus called Malassezia, which exists on the scalps of most adults. In infants, it is called a cradle cap.

In recent years, zinc supplementation has been used for various skin conditions. The field of dermatology appears to be ahead of psychiatry and the rest of medicine when it comes to an appreciation of zinc.

Common “Root Causes” of Brain Symptoms & Associated Skin Symptoms & Traits

As a holistic psychiatrist, I pay attention to skin symptoms (and all physical symptoms) because such symptoms can help point to the underlying “root causes” of brain symptoms. Normally, when it comes to brain symptoms, multiple “roots” align.

Here are some of the more common ones and their associated skin symptoms.

Low Zinc & High Pyrroles (High pyrroles can cause low zinc, B6, and magnesium). Stress of any kind can cause an increase in pyrroles and a decrease in zinc. Skin Pale complexion burns easily Acne Stretch Marks Dry skin Psoriasis Poor wound healing Nails White spots on fingernails Hair Early graying of hair High Copper (zinc keeps copper in check, so if zinc is low, copper can be high) Skin sensitivity to metals Mast Cell Activation - An exaggerated immune response that can cause secondary brain inflammation. Hives Facial flushing Dermatographism (“writing” on your skin with fingernail leaves a raised red line) Exaggerated reactions to bug bites Skin feels on fire Mold &/or Candida (Low zinc can also impact our vulnerability to infections and colonization, including candida and mold) Fungal infections on skin or nails Facial flushing Itchy ear canals - often associated with candida Acne Any skin symptoms associated with mast cell activation, as mold toxicity is one of the most common causes of mast cell activation. EMF Sensitivity Burning sensation of skin - often of the face, hands, or lower arms (seemingly mast cell-mediated and involving areas in closest proximity) Tingling sensation Undermethylation Sparse body hair Overmethylation Men - more body hair Women - hair loss Bartonella red or purple stretch marks

Acne Medication

It is not uncommon for me to see patients who have been on long-term antibiotics for acne. Did low zinc cause their original skin and later brain symptoms, and/or did the long-term antibiotics disrupt their microbiome, and cause candida overgrowth (with its toxins), inflammation and worsening brain symptoms?

Similarly, I’ve seen several adults and teens who were once on Accutane. The generic isotretinoin is sold under different names. It has been linked to worsening depression, anxiety, and psychosis. Some studies have shown an increased risk of suicide attempts and suicide, and still, other studies have shown an exacerbation of bipolar symptoms while taking this medication.

Thinking Holistically

I’m not a dermatologist. I share this information hoping to help someone with brain and skin symptoms find answers more easily.

I also hope this information points someone to effective alternatives for their skin condition so that they may be able to avoid treatments that could worsen or precipitate brain symptoms.

Lastly, I hope to point out that we are whole beings with amazingly interconnected systems. Our brain is not separate from our skin or any other part of our body. This is what our symptoms have been trying to tell us.

