What Skin Symptoms Can Tell Us About Brain Symptoms
The Zinc Link, Skin Symptoms of Common "Roots" of Brain Symptoms, Acne Treatment & Thinking Holistically
Skin conditions are common in those with brain-related conditions. Most of what you’ll find about this relationship, however, is the suggestion that one is causing the other. It is believed, for example, that the stress of having a skin condition can cause depression and anxiety, which makes sense…..or that the stress of the mental health condition is causing an increase in stress hormones or inflammation that then leads to skin symptoms. This also makes good sense.
In this post, I’ll argue that skin and brain symptoms have shared common roots - one in particular.
I’ll address:
the many ways zinc (important in brain health) impacts the skin
skin symptoms associated with specific “roots” of brain symptoms, including:
low zinc and high pyrroles
high copper
mast cell activation
candida and mold
methylation imbalances
Electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS)
Bartonella
how traits such as flushing, early graying, or a pale complexion can suggest vulnerabilities to the brain symptoms (Obviously, not everyone with these traits has brain symptoms, but for those who do, these traits can point to likely underlying contributing factors)
how certain acne treatments can worsen mental health conditions
the importance of understanding shared root causes
The Zinc Link
The Walsh Research Institute found zinc relatively low in about 90% of those with brain symptoms. I’ve recently shared the many impacts of zinc on the brain. But how does zinc impact the skin?
Zinc is involved in:
Promoting the growth of new skin cells
Forming and repairing the layers of our skin, and thus…
Wound healing and scar formation
Reducing inflammation by modulating the immune response in the layers of our skin. Part of this involves…..
Helping stabilize mast cells and regulating the production of inflammatory mediators
Modulating the antioxidant response
Making collagen, the main protein in our skin
Regulating keratin production, the main protein in our hair and nails
Regulating oil production - too much oil could contribute to acne, and too little could cause dry skin
Producing melanin, which gives our skin (and hair) its color
Maintaining hair growth through its role at the hair follicle
As you can see, low zinc can be a factor in:
poor wound healing
loss of elasticity, stretch marks, and even wrinkles
a range of inflammatory conditions - itching, rashes, hives, psoriasis, acne
fungal infections of the skin
Loss of skin color - Vitiligo is a condition that results from a loss of melanocytes and defective melanin synthesis. It is considered autoimmune. (Zinc deficiency can play a role in autoimmunity as well!)
loss of hair color as in the case of premature graying
the severity of alopecia areata (spot baldness)
brittle nails and hair
Even something as common as dandruff may be related to zinc. Adults with seborrheic dermatitis (dandruff) were found to have lower zinc levels. The major culprit of dandruff is a fungus called Malassezia, which exists on the scalps of most adults. In infants, it is called a cradle cap.
In recent years, zinc supplementation has been used for various skin conditions. The field of dermatology appears to be ahead of psychiatry and the rest of medicine when it comes to an appreciation of zinc.
Common “Root Causes” of Brain Symptoms & Associated Skin Symptoms & Traits
As a holistic psychiatrist, I pay attention to skin symptoms (and all physical symptoms) because such symptoms can help point to the underlying “root causes” of brain symptoms. Normally, when it comes to brain symptoms, multiple “roots” align.
Here are some of the more common ones and their associated skin symptoms.
Low Zinc & High Pyrroles (High pyrroles can cause low zinc, B6, and magnesium). Stress of any kind can cause an increase in pyrroles and a decrease in zinc.
Skin
Pale complexion burns easily
Acne
Stretch Marks
Dry skin
Psoriasis
Poor wound healing
Nails
White spots on fingernails
Hair
Early graying of hair
High Copper (zinc keeps copper in check, so if zinc is low, copper can be high)
Skin sensitivity to metals
Mast Cell Activation - An exaggerated immune response that can cause secondary brain inflammation.
Hives
Facial flushing
Dermatographism (“writing” on your skin with fingernail leaves a raised red line)
Exaggerated reactions to bug bites
Skin feels on fire
Mold &/or Candida (Low zinc can also impact our vulnerability to infections and colonization, including candida and mold)
Fungal infections on skin or nails
Facial flushing
Itchy ear canals - often associated with candida
Acne
Any skin symptoms associated with mast cell activation, as mold toxicity is one of the most common causes of mast cell activation.
Burning sensation of skin - often of the face, hands, or lower arms (seemingly mast cell-mediated and involving areas in closest proximity)
Tingling sensation
Sparse body hair
Men - more body hair
Women - hair loss
Bartonella
red or purple stretch marks
Acne Medication
It is not uncommon for me to see patients who have been on long-term antibiotics for acne. Did low zinc cause their original skin and later brain symptoms, and/or did the long-term antibiotics disrupt their microbiome, and cause candida overgrowth (with its toxins), inflammation and worsening brain symptoms?
Similarly, I’ve seen several adults and teens who were once on Accutane. The generic isotretinoin is sold under different names. It has been linked to worsening depression, anxiety, and psychosis. Some studies have shown an increased risk of suicide attempts and suicide, and still, other studies have shown an exacerbation of bipolar symptoms while taking this medication.
Thinking Holistically
I’m not a dermatologist. I share this information hoping to help someone with brain and skin symptoms find answers more easily.
I also hope this information points someone to effective alternatives for their skin condition so that they may be able to avoid treatments that could worsen or precipitate brain symptoms.
Lastly, I hope to point out that we are whole beings with amazingly interconnected systems. Our brain is not separate from our skin or any other part of our body. This is what our symptoms have been trying to tell us.
If you’d like to add to this discussion with comments, questions, or your experience, please……
And if you’d like to help get this information out into the world, please consider sharing.
Have a great week,
Courtney
For information about non-patient consultations and treatment, visit: CourtneySnyderMD.com
Related Content:
What Physical Symptoms Tell Us About Brain Symptoms (paid)
Zinc & The Brain (free)
Labs For Evaluating Brain Symptoms (paid)
Holistic Psychiatry is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Medical Disclaimer:
This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.