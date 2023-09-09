Thank you for stopping by. Here’s a little about me and the type of insights, research and inspiration that I share here.

about holistic psychiatry

Though conventionally trained as an adult and child psychiatrist, my approach, for the last 10 years, has been holistic (pertaining to the whole person) and functional (addressing the root causes of illness). By root cause, I mean nutrient imbalances shown to impact the brain, imbalance of the gut microbiome, inflammation, toxicity, trauma, an exaggerated stress response and more. Often there’s an alignment of these root causes - a tipping point that leads to the onset of symptoms such as depression, anxiety, fatigue, brain fog, mood swings, psychosis, addiction and others.

my path

My desire to share (through writing, podcasting and art) over the last 10 years, has been fueled by my own “alignment of root causes,” including mold toxicity and electromagnetic hypersensitivity. Seeking answers for myself and daughter, who also had chronic complex illness, led me to a different way of thinking and practicing medicine. I feel a kinship with those who’ve struggled to find answers for themselves and/or their children.

balancing our “right and left brain”

I believe that to heal and thrive, we need to access our whole brain (and body). To oversimplify - our left brain wants to learn the science of the emerging research into root causes (and what can be done). Our right brain prefers a more chilled out, big picture approach - one that teaches us how to be present in our lives, to trust, tolerate uncertainty and feel safe in our bodies. My goal has long been to join both these perspectives in creative and accessible ways, and to provide a community for like minded people on their own path of healing and/or thriving.

benefits of paid subscription