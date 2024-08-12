Holistic Psychiatry

Smart Meters, Brain Symptoms & Solutions
Conversation With Building Biologist & Certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist Eric Windheim on The Impact of Smart Meters & What We Can Do to…
  
Courtney Snyder MD
Triggers of Brain Inflammation Beyond Emotional Stress
& the Role of Mast Cells & Microglial Cells
  
Courtney Snyder MD
Trusting the Rhythm of Life
Woman Plans the Universe Laughs
  
Courtney Snyder MD
Who the Hell Am I?
For anyone who believes they know what's right for others.
  
Courtney Snyder MD

July 2024

Walsh Biotypes of Depression With a Focus on Undermethylation
A Conversation About High Copper, Low Zinc, Pyrrole Disorder & Methylation Imbalances - Symptoms, Traits, Testing & Treatment
  
Courtney Snyder MD
Checking Blood Sugar For the Brain
How-To Video, Making Meaning of the Results & Causes of Insulin Resistance
  
Courtney Snyder MD
Effective Prevention & Treatment of Alzheimer's
Functional Medicine Approaches to the Multiple Underlying Factors
  
Courtney Snyder MD
Do Mental Health Conditions Increase the Risk of Dementia?
Protecting Our Brain Into the Future By Addressing the Roots of ADHD, Depression, Anxiety, Substance Use Disorders, Bipolar Disorder & Schizophrenia
  
Courtney Snyder MD
Alzheimer's: The Factors We Have Control Over
Protecting Our Brain Early Starting With Understanding the Role of Inflammation, Oxidative Stress, Insulin Resistance, a Potential Microbial Presence …
  
Courtney Snyder MD
Regulating Blood Sugar For the Brain
Understanding the Impacts of Insulin Resistance on the Brain and What Can Be Done About it
  
Courtney Snyder MD
Intermittent Fasting & Brain Health
A Simple Yet Powerful Tool That Can Impact Inflammation, Oxidative Stress, the Microbiome, Neuroplasticity, "Autophagy," Mitochondria & Our Circadian…
  
Courtney Snyder MD
The Goldwater Rule, Psychiatry & the Election
Why Psychiatrists Aren't Weighing In, Psychiatric Terminology in Election News & the Four Types of Dementia
  
Courtney Snyder MD
