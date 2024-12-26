Recognizing the "Root Causes" of Brain Symptoms in Children

In previous podcasts, I’ve discussed the more common underlying factors that can drive brain-related symptoms. These factors, or “roots,” each have their constellation of symptoms and traits.

Because children’s brains and bodies are still developing and because they don’t have the same degree of hormonal influences, some of their symptoms and associated psychiatric diagnoses will differ from adults with the same imbalances. As you’ll see, inattention and hyperactivity and the diagnosis of ADHD can be the manifestation of a number of these root causes.

Though I’ll discuss these common imbalances separately, more than one can be present. Below are the most common imbalances I see in my work. Teenagers’ symptoms tend to resemble those of adults.

Each of these topics is linked to a more in-depth description if needed.

Food sensitivities can be present and result in a range of symptoms; however, one or more imbalances are also usually present and underlying the food sensitivities.

Leave a comment

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.