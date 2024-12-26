Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Recognizing the "Root Causes" of Brain Symptoms in Children
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:32
-19:32

Recognizing the "Root Causes" of Brain Symptoms in Children

How Symptom Such as Tantrums, Shyness, Oppositional Behavior, Severe Carb Craving, Perfectionism, Tics, Compulsions and Drunken Like Behavior Can Point to Specific Biochemical Imbalances
Courtney Snyder MD
Dec 26, 2024
Share
Transcript

In previous podcasts, I’ve discussed the more common underlying factors that can drive brain-related symptoms. These factors, or “roots,” each have their constellation of symptoms and traits.

Because children’s brains and bodies are still developing and because they don’t have the same degree of hormonal influences, some of their symptoms and associated psychiatric diagnoses will differ from adults with the same imbalances. As you’ll see, inattention and hyperactivity and the diagnosis of ADHD can be the manifestation of a number of these root causes.

Though I’ll discuss these common imbalances separately, more than one can be present. Below are the most common imbalances I see in my work. Teenagers’ symptoms tend to resemble those of adults.

Each of these topics is linked to a more in-depth description if needed.

Food sensitivities can be present and result in a range of symptoms; however, one or more imbalances are also usually present and underlying the food sensitivities.

Leave a comment

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Discussion about this podcast

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Courtney Snyder MD
Recent Episodes
Lowering Our Exposure to Toxins
  Courtney Snyder MD
Understanding the Impact of Toxins on the Brain & Brain Development
  Courtney Snyder MD
Muscle Strengthening & Brain Health
  Courtney Snyder MD
Getting Radical With Gratitude
  Courtney Snyder MD
How Our Microbiome Influences Our Mental Health
  Courtney Snyder MD
Our Most Vital Relationship
  Courtney Snyder MD
Understanding the Pineal Gland, Melatonin & Sleep
  Courtney Snyder MD