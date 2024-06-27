A Deeper Dive Into Pyrroles

In this “newsletter,” I go into more depth about pyrroles, which I discussed in the last free newsletter. Here I discuss:
Data from the Walsh Research Institute on associated psychiatric conditions.
My favorite theory on the, or at least one of the sources of pyrroles.
The relationship between pyrroles, B6 and glutathione.
Further information about testing and treatment.
How I think about the skepticism about pyrrole disorder.
I welcome your questions and comments.
Thank you for your support of this newsletter. Your support helps get this information out into the world.
Until next time,
Courtney
Further Resources
Pyrrole Disorder & Low Stress Tolerance (the last newsletter)
Pyrrole Disorder & the Mind Body Connection (symptom list)
Nutrient Power - Heal Your Biochemistry & Heal Your Brain by Dr. William Walsh, PhD
Discerning the Mauve Factor, Part 1 (available research)
Discerning the Mauve Factor, Part 2 (available research)
How Mutations on One Gene May Predispose Us to Most Psychiatric Conditions (on RCCX theory and 21-Hydroxylase)
Medical Disclaimer:
This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.