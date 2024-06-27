Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry

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A Deeper Dive Into Pyrroles

With Responses to Questions About Associated Conditions, Causes, Testing & Treatment & Skepticism
Courtney Snyder MD's avatar
Courtney Snyder MD
Jun 27, 2024

In this “newsletter,” I go into more depth about pyrroles, which I discussed in the last free newsletter. Here I discuss:

  • Data from the Walsh Research Institute on associated psychiatric conditions.

  • My favorite theory on the, or at least one of the sources of pyrroles.

  • The relationship between pyrroles, B6 and glutathione.

  • Further information about testing and treatment.

  • How I think about the skepticism about pyrrole disorder.

I welcome your questions and comments.

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Until next time,

Courtney

Further Resources

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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