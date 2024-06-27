A Deeper Dive Into Pyrroles

In this “newsletter,” I go into more depth about pyrroles, which I discussed in the last free newsletter. Here I discuss:

Data from the Walsh Research Institute on associated psychiatric conditions.

My favorite theory on the, or at least one of the sources of pyrroles.

The relationship between pyrroles, B6 and glutathione.

Further information about testing and treatment.

How I think about the skepticism about pyrrole disorder.

I welcome your questions and comments.

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Until next time,

Courtney

Further Resources

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.