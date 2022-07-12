Aligning Our Gifts & Passions With Our Times: Living Our Purpose

In this episode I'll discuss how we can live a purposeful life, and how having a sense of purpose impacts our physiology, health and well-being. I'll also talk about obstacles, the difference between purpose and passion, and why we don't have to wait to align our gifts and abilities with the time and place we find ourselves.

Topics covered in this episode:

07:42 Understanding purpose.

09:48 Where and how to find our purpose.

14:32 How aligning our passions, abilities, and our times impacts our health.

17:26 How a sense of purpose impacts our work.

18:58 Obstacles to finding and/or sticking with our purpose.

24:54 How our physiology can impact our purpose.

28:06 Questions to consider to help us hone in on our purpose.

30:08 How noticing those we admire can help us find our purpose.

Resources mentioned in this podcast include:

Inviting Our Inner Wisdom https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Inviting-Our-Inner-Wisdom-e1g3dn3

The Great Work Of Your Life by Stephen Cope

The Dharma in Difficult Times by Stephen Cope

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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