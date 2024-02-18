Angry Outbursts - Responsibility to Get Help, Enabling & Biochemical Drivers

Whether it’s an older child with frequent tantrums, or an adult who easily loses their temper, I think of angry outbursts as a symptom with underlying root causes. While there may be triggers, someone’s inability to regulate their emotions, in my experience, suggests a biochemical and/or inflammatory driver. In this episode, I’ll discuss:

An important difference between angry outbursts and other symptoms.

The impact on the neuro-physiology of others.

Reasons this behavior may be enabled by others.

Associated diagnoses.

The four most common underlying physiologic factors that I see in my practice that appear to drive angry outburst.

What the presence or absence of remorse after a tantrum can tell us about underlying physiologic drivers.

To receive the newsletter (text and audio) in your mailbox each week,

subscribe at: https://www.courtneysnydermd.com or

on Substack:

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.