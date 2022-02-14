Becoming Open-Hearted

In this episode, I'll be addressing the topic of open-heartedness. I'm inviting those listening to join me in setting an intention of open-heartedness and perhaps making this Valentine's Day or, really any day, more meaningful.

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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