Befriending Uncertainty

In this episode, I discuss:

What factors make us susceptible to clinging to certain outcomes in our lives.

How this grasping and worry can impact our health and well-being.

Six examples to help us recognize when we do this.

How we can use these opportunities to transform our days (and thus our lives) to becoming less stressful and more meaningful.

Links to my other podcast episodes on Pyrrole Disorder and Undermethylation: https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Pyrrole-Disorder--Stress-Induced-Personality-Changes-e19gu0b

https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Methylation--Brain-Health-With-a-Focus-on-Undermethylation-e16kr0b

Subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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