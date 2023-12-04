Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Being At Peace With Our Body
0:00
-10:27

Being At Peace With Our Body

Moving Beyond Body Image, Obsessing About Our Health & Fearing Aging With the Help of Our Right Brain
Courtney Snyder MD
Dec 04, 2023
Transcript

"Part of any healing journey is to be at peace in our body. Our ability to feel embodied is a job for our brain’s right hemisphere. Our left hemisphere sees our body as a thing or rather a sum of things. Left unchecked (and fueled by cultural standards), our left brain has us judging, seeking perfection, disturbed by aging and/or relentlessly fixing our bodies." In this episode, I discuss why we are so detached or at odds with our body and attempt to answer - "How can we grow those neuronal connections of the right brain, so we can return home to our bodies?" I list 10 ways we can start to find peace in our bodies. If you would like to learn more about the root causes of brain related symptoms or to receive this newsletters with text and audio in your mailbox each week, subscribe at:

https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

or on Substack:

Holistic Psychiatry
For anyone experiencing brain symptoms, this newsletter is your guide to demystifying root causes and learning about surprising paths to healing. From a holistic - functional adult and child psychiatrist dedicated to helping people heal and thrive.
By Courtney Snyder MD

Medical Disclaimer: This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical and psychiatric issues that you may be having.

Discussion about this podcast

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Courtney Snyder MD
